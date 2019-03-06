Latest Stories

Ronin Island Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Greg Pak unleashes a mutant horde in Boom!'s new samurai saga, Ronin Island
binary hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Looking back on Carol Danvers' time as Binary
In Search of Darkness logo
Tag: Movies
Chucky to Hellraiser, In Search of Darkness doc promises 'definitive' look at '80s horror
SallyMenke
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Sally Menke
Good Omens David Tennant Michael Sheen

Good Omens: The Apocalypse brims with hellfire and hilarity in full trailer

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 6, 2019

Long before Rami Malek won an Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, there was an angel and a demon that had every tape left in their car transform into the best of Queen. Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s heavenly buddy-comedy/apocalyptic adventure Good Omens has been a legendary tome in the world of geekery since its inception, and now its Amazon series (adapted and showrun by Gaiman) has its first full trailer after plenty of teases.

The show stars Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) and David Tennant (Crowley), longtime unlikely friends that must team up to fix something that’s gone terribly awry with the Antichrist. The first full trailer has the Four Horsemen, Gabriel (Jon Hamm), hellfire, and — of course — plenty of Queen.

Take a look:

“Welcome to the end times,” Aziraphale says. With lots of its authors’ dry humor and some explosive effects work, fans get a deeper introduction to Adam and the machinations of heaven and hell. What we don’t get to see: Benedict Cumberbatch as Satan or Frances McDormand as God. C’mon, give the people what they want.

This show has been Gaiman’s quest to do right by his late friend and writing partner, and fans will get to see the most faithful adaptation possible when all six episodes of the miniseries hit on May 31.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Good Omens
Tag: Neil Gaiman
Tag: Terry Pratchett
Tag: Trailers
Tag: David Tennant
Tag: Michael Sheen

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Good Omens
Tag: Neil Gaiman
GoodOmensCrowley
Good Omens teaser debuts musical theme while asking if you know where the missing Antichrist is
Brian Silliman
Jan 22, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Good Omens
Tag: David Tennant
David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens
David Tennant calls Good Omens a 'fairy tale' set in the real world
Brian Silliman
Feb 21, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Good Omens
Tag: Neil Gaiman
NeilGaiman.jpg
Neil Gaiman asks fans to be open-minded with TV adaptation of Good Omens
Carol Pinchefsky
Aug 16, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Good Omens
Tag: David Tennant
David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens
First look at David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens — plus more casting news
Nathalie Caron
Sep 18, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0