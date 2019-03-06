Good Omens: The Apocalypse brims with hellfire and hilarity in full trailer

Long before Rami Malek won an Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, there was an angel and a demon that had every tape left in their car transform into the best of Queen. Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s heavenly buddy-comedy/apocalyptic adventure Good Omens has been a legendary tome in the world of geekery since its inception, and now its Amazon series (adapted and showrun by Gaiman) has its first full trailer after plenty of teases.

The show stars Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) and David Tennant (Crowley), longtime unlikely friends that must team up to fix something that’s gone terribly awry with the Antichrist. The first full trailer has the Four Horsemen, Gabriel (Jon Hamm), hellfire, and — of course — plenty of Queen.

Take a look:

Video of Good Omens - Official Trailer | Prime Video

“Welcome to the end times,” Aziraphale says. With lots of its authors’ dry humor and some explosive effects work, fans get a deeper introduction to Adam and the machinations of heaven and hell. What we don’t get to see: Benedict Cumberbatch as Satan or Frances McDormand as God. C’mon, give the people what they want.

This show has been Gaiman’s quest to do right by his late friend and writing partner, and fans will get to see the most faithful adaptation possible when all six episodes of the miniseries hit on May 31.