Not even the Apocalypse could tear these Good Omens fans from their tattered copies of the novel

Before it was an Amazon Original, Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens was (and is) a much-loved and much-read book that has had at least 146 editions since it was first published 29 years ago.

The novel weaves a humorous tale of how Crowley and Aziraphale (a demon and an angel, respectively) try to stop the apocalypse. The story is endearing, and the characters are one-of-a-kind and, well, wonderfully ridiculous. This combination has earned the book a strong fanbase, where lovers of the story are evangelists (pun intended, sorry) who tend to buy several copies over the years as they read their old editions to death or give them to friends.

Fans’ fervent love of the book has led to copies becoming dog eared and worn as they are re-read dozens of times. Even Douglas MacKinnon has his own favorite beat up copy, which he purchased just before directing all six episodes of the series. Read below for the stories of some of these copies, including the people who own them.