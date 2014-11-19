Gotham producer confirms plans for 'prenatal Robin' story, future intro for Harley Quinn

We’d already heard rumblings that the Graysons could be popping by on Fox’s Gotham, and it sounds like we’ll also be getting a look at young Harley Quinn down the line as well.

Showrunner Bruno Heller chatted with Entertainment Weekly about the Batman prequel series and which other elements of the Dark Knight’s universe will be introduced this season and beyond. Heller confirmed that the parents of Dick Grayson, aka Robin, will be introduced later this season.

The episode will apparently tell the story of how Dick’s parents, typically portrayed as trapeze artists the Flying Graysons in DC lore, meet and become a couple:

“We’re going to do a prenatal origin story for Robin down the line. There are no MRIs involved. There’s an episode coming up where we learn how Robin’s parents got together.”

Looking beyond year one, Heller said they’re already cooking up plans to introduce the Joker’s sidekick Harley Quinn in future seasons. Just not this season. The series has yet to be renewed, but it’s one of the few hits of the fall, so it’s likely Fox will bring it back for a sophomore effort.

Heller said they’re trying to balance the introduction of all these iconic characters while also keeping the procedural tone of the series rolling. That’s why characters such as the Joker (who we already heard was on the way) and Harley Quinn might filter into season two or beyond:

“One of the things about the size and scope and ambitious of this production is that—it’s not that there’s lots of chefs in the kitchen, but there’s a lot of people with opinions and views and inside knowledge. That aspect of the show—which characters to use and when — is a source of constant discussion. And that may well have been an issue that came up and was dropped. We haven’t got Harley Quinn in it. Riddler’s girlfriend is coming up. And Harley Quinn is definitely planned for later on, but so far no. You can’t just keep pumping these characters into the show in a comic book sort of way, because you get the Super Friends effect—which isn’t a bad effect, but then you have spaceships and need to go underwater and get wacky villains and the rest of it. You have to work as a character piece first. First it has to be real … We front-loaded [the show with iconic characters], which we had to do, both for story purposes and marketing purposes. We had to let people know it’s not just a hum-drum police procedural, it’s about these larger than life characters.”

Gotham remains an intriguing mess of a show, bouncing between high drama, camp and a Burton-esque tone that is sometimes great while also being infuriatingly silly. It’s getting a little crazy how much all these characters interact in the prequel before the Batman era, but it’s still undeniably fun to see it all thrown together.

What do you think of the potential plan to introduce Harley Quinn?

