TheBoysTCA
Tag: TV
The Boys' TCA panel promises 'one of the most current shows on TV'
Super Mario Maker 2 screengrab
Tag: Games
Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Maker 2, Link's Awakening remake among mountain of upcoming games announced
Gaiman TCA Amazon
Tag: TV
TCAs: The Good Omens cast and crew reveal release date, Cumberbatch casting, and more
LOTR via Warner Bros on YouTube sourced 2019
Tag: TV
Amazon: LOTR series has ‘no timetable’; The Expanse lands this year; ‘Power’ adaptation charges up; more
BruceWayne_Batman.jpg

Gotham Season 2 will see Bruce Wayne start developing his dual personality as Batman

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jun 29, 2015

If you were among those who complained about the lack of "Batman" on Gotham, things could be about to change.

Actor David Mazouz, who plays a young Bruce Wayne on the Fox TV series, was in attendance at Walker Stalker Con Orlando 2015 over the weekend, and he chatted with Monkeys Fighting Robots about the direction the showrunners want to take the character for Season 2. 

Basically, he confirms that we’ll start seeing Bruce lead a double life on the series (well, it's about time, with all the villainous rogues running around Gotham City), with the help of his faithful and loyal butler and surrogate parent, Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee):

"He's on a mission and he really is going to start his dual personality into being Batman. When he's Batman there is his Batman side and then his public persona which is his playboy/party boy persona. In Season 2, he's really going to start developing that with Alfred."

Check out the full interview below:

Are you glad that we’ll finally start to see young Master Wayne on his way to becoming the Dark Knight we'll all get to know and love?

(via Comic Book Movie)

Tag: Gotham
Tag: David Mazouz
Tag: Fox
Tag: Batman

