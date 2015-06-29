Gotham Season 2 will see Bruce Wayne start developing his dual personality as Batman

If you were among those who complained about the lack of "Batman" on Gotham, things could be about to change.

Actor David Mazouz, who plays a young Bruce Wayne on the Fox TV series, was in attendance at Walker Stalker Con Orlando 2015 over the weekend, and he chatted with Monkeys Fighting Robots about the direction the showrunners want to take the character for Season 2.

Basically, he confirms that we’ll start seeing Bruce lead a double life on the series (well, it's about time, with all the villainous rogues running around Gotham City), with the help of his faithful and loyal butler and surrogate parent, Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee):

"He's on a mission and he really is going to start his dual personality into being Batman. When he's Batman there is his Batman side and then his public persona which is his playboy/party boy persona. In Season 2, he's really going to start developing that with Alfred."

Check out the full interview below:

Are you glad that we’ll finally start to see young Master Wayne on his way to becoming the Dark Knight we'll all get to know and love?

(via Comic Book Movie)