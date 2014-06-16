Latest Stories

GoTS4-17.jpg

Grading 12 big changes from book to show in Game of Thrones Season 4

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Jun 16, 2014

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

As with the previous three seasons of Game of Thrones, season 4 came with scenes that made readers of A Song of Ice and Fire run to their books. That's because there were tweaks, alterations, and outright changes made in the translation from page to screen...and this season, some of the shifts were fairly large.

Here's a look at some (but not nearly all) of the differences between season 4 of Game of Thrones and the books, most of which is drawn from A Storm of Swords 2: Blood and Gold. Why not all? Because they truly are too many to count.

Just a reminder that the books are worth reading because they fill out characters and scenes (and blood, dragons, intrigues, and feasts) that author George R.R. Martin spent almost two million words writing. Check them out, if you haven't.

How do you feel about the changes the show made to its source material? Let us know in the comments!

GoTS4-19.jpg
Jaime and Cersei's mad, bad love.That unpleasant rape scene in "Breaker of Chains" didn't happen in...
GoTS4-05.jpg
Tyrion and Jaime's very different interactions.Weirdly, in the book, Jaime never visited his...
GoTS4-17.jpg
Tyrion demands trial by combat.In the book, Tyrion has been accused of murdering Joffrey (whose...
GoTS4-10.jpg
Jon Snow is just another soldier.In the book, Jon Snow doesn't go back to Craster's Keep to kill...
GoTS4-13.jpg
Theon and Ramsey (Snow) Bolton's mad, bad relationship.Ramsey has, in fact, tortured Theon Greyjoy...
GoTS4-01.jpg
The Hound "dies" differently, but Arya still walks away.Remember that scene at the inn in which...
GoTS4-11.jpg
Bran's very long journey north. That scene where Bran, Jojen, Meera, Hodor, and Summer are taken...
GoTS4-06.jpg
Sansa grows up.Even in the book, Sansa learns from Petyr that the best lies are mixed with the...
GoTS4-12.jpg
Oberyn gets verbally busy.Oberyn discusses his visit to the brothels in the book, but in the TV...
GoTS4-02.png
Brienne and Podrick quest for Sansa together.In the books, when Jaime and Brienne return to King's...
GoTS4-15.png
Daenerys' and Daario's not-so mad, bad relationship.In the book, Daario is much more volatile and...
GoTS4-16.jpeg
A White Walker takes Craster's last child.  The most WTF addition in the TV show occurred in...
GoTS4-18.png
Other changes.Other characters who appear in the books but haven't appear in the TV show (hopefully...
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: A Song of Ice and Fire

