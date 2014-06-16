Grading 12 big changes from book to show in Game of Thrones Season 4

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD



As with the previous three seasons of Game of Thrones, season 4 came with scenes that made readers of A Song of Ice and Fire run to their books. That's because there were tweaks, alterations, and outright changes made in the translation from page to screen...and this season, some of the shifts were fairly large.

Here's a look at some (but not nearly all) of the differences between season 4 of Game of Thrones and the books, most of which is drawn from A Storm of Swords 2: Blood and Gold. Why not all? Because they truly are too many to count.

Just a reminder that the books are worth reading because they fill out characters and scenes (and blood, dragons, intrigues, and feasts) that author George R.R. Martin spent almost two million words writing. Check them out, if you haven't.

