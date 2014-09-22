This is the greatest WTF Nic Cage story ever from behind the scenes of Ghost Rider

The critically panned comic adaptation Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance didnât give us a lot of things, but it did produce one of the greatest Nic Cage stories ever. Let Idris Elba explain.

Before he was canceling the apocalypse in Pacific Rim, Elba co-starred in the 2011 Ghost Rider sequel opposite awesome character actor/caricature Nicolas Cage. During a recent Reddit AMA Elba recounted a story from during the shoot, portions of which took place around Romania, that perfectly sums up the insane awesomeness that is Nic Cage.

Behold Elbaâs tale in all its glory, including the occasional typo:

âNic Cage came back one day on set, and he came down to set and he looked a little bit tired, a little bit - kind of like he'd ben [sic] up all night. So I was like, 'Hey Nic man, how you doing man?' And he said, 'I'm alright' and I said 'You seem a little spoked out' [sic] and he said, 'Yeah man, I went up to Dracula's castle...the ruins up in the mountains, and I stayed the night' and i said 'What?! Why|?' and he said 'I just had to channel the energy, and it was pretty spooky up there.' We were shooting in Romania, Transylvania, and he just went up there to spend the night, as you do.Â And then he walked away.Â True story.â

As anyone who has seen Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance can attest, the movie is a bit of a mess, but Cage is still weirdly mesmerizing in the title role as Johnny Blaze. Turns out, even when playing a biker with a flaming skull for a head, Cage still takes the responsibility extremely seriously. Now someone just needs to make a movie about what happens when Nic Cage spends the night in Draculaâs castle â¦

Now we leave you with one of our favorite Nic Cage clips, courtesy of Saturday Night Live. Because, why not?

(Via Reddit)