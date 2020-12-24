Green Arrow is joining Fornite, and Arrow star Stephen Amell has a small critique

The video game Fortnite remains one of the biggest phenoms on the planet, largely by constant reinvention and creative shake-ups. Some of the coolest twists? All the Marvel and DC crossovers. Well, the game just added the Emerald Archer — and the live action version has some thoughts.

The latest update to Fornite is adding a new skin for the Green Arrow, sporting most of the classic costume style and his traditional bow and arrow. The design takes some cues from his comic style, as well as the live action version of the costume fans will likely recognize from The CW’s long-running (and recently-concluded) Arrow series.

Now Stephen Amell, the former star of Arrow, has chimed in with one minor critique. His observation? The video game version of Green Arrow is missing his trademark goatee — which is a funny and clever tongue-in-cheek throwback — because it was a frequent complaint among a contingent of fans in the early days of the Arrow series. Of course, the comic version of Green Arrow frequently sported a blonde goatee. Instead, the video game version has a dark beard (more akin to the look Amell often featured on the show).

Though Amell’s tenure as the Green Arrow has come to an end, it’s nice to see he’s still keeping a close eye on the character’s legacy — and cracking jokes about the same complaints he received when he first suited up all those years ago. With no big screen version of the character to speak of at this point, there’s no doubt Amell’s take on the character remains (and likely will remain for a while) a definitive take on the DC hero.

The Green Arrow skin hits Fortnite as part of the January Pack, which goes on sale Dec. 31. If you’re looking to catch up on Arrow, the entire eight-season series is streaming now on Netflix. Though Arrow may be gone, the Arrowverse TV lineup lives on, with shows like Flash, Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning keeping it going strong into 2021.