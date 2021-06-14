Green Lantern (?!) arrives and the Justice Society is splintered in full trailer for ‘Stargirl’ Season 2 

The CW has taken full advantage of its multiverse over the years, and one of the most entertaining corners recently has come in the world of Stargirl — and now the young Justice Society of America is back for a whole new round of adventures.

The series follows young hero Courtney (Brec Bassinger) who takes up the mantle of Stargirl and aims to rebuild the Justice Society of America with a new generation of heroes. She accomplished that task by the end of the series’ debut season, though the young team still has a long way to go until they’re ready to take on bigger threats.

With the baddies from Season 1 seemingly vanquished, our first extended look at Season 2 picks up with Courtney and the rest of the new-look JSA all suited up with no villains to fight, so they're easing back to resume their normal lives as regular ol' teenagers. But judging by the back half of the trailer (and the fact that we know Eclipso is on the way), that problem will solve itself soon enough.

Check out the extended trailer below:

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Season 2 Extended Trailer | The CW

Arguably the biggest reveal in the new footage? Yeah, that’d be the Green Lantern nod, thanks to a literal green lantern and a young woman who claims to be Green Lantern’s daughter. Which Lantern?! Where is this Lantern?! We know it's not Diggle, at least. Entertainment Weekly reports the mysterious new hero(?!) is Jade (Ysa Penarejo), daughter of Green Lantern Alan Scott. It's worth noting, of course: Stargirl remains set in an alternate reality than the mainline shows like Flash, Superman & Lois and Legends of Tomorrow.

That separation looks to be bridged somewhat during Stargirl’s upcoming second season, with John Wesley Shipp’s Jay Garrick (who has popped up on The Flash over the years) set to reprise that role on Stargirl, seemingly ushering the show into the wider multiverse. Sadly, no sight of Jay during this first trailer, so we don’t know exactly when that meeting will happen. But who knows? When we eventually get that next big crossover a year or two down the line, maybe Stargirl and her pals can join in the superhero antics? Here’s hoping.

The second season of Stargirl premieres Tuesday, August 10 on The CW. It’s also worth noting the show becomes a CW exclusive this year, after being a shared production between the network and the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service last season.