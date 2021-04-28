Exclusive clip: Greg Nicotero sends Justin Long into the Immersopod in Creepshow's sci-fi season finale

Promising to be the most fun you'll ever have being scared, Shudder's sophomore season of Creepshow has been a total riot for horror fans with a perfect blend of insanity and imagination.

This Thursday, April 29 marks the fifth and final episode of the season titled "Night of the Living Late Show" — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip to share alongside comments by its twisted creators.

The episode is directed by series executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and written by comedian/producer Dana Gould and centers around an ambitious inventor named Simon who creates a next-level virtual reality machine that allows users to project themselves into their favorite film to interact with the celluloid sets and actors.

In this case the movie is Horror Express, the underrated horror classic from 1972 starring Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. But when artificial reality becomes Simon's actual reality there could be a price to pay for his obsessive descent into technology.

Here's a clip from "Night of the Living Late Show" as the Immersopod activates!

Some incredibly clever filmmaking went into the making of this memorable finale, which stars the ageless Justin Long (Galaxy Quest), D'Arcy Carden, and Hannah Fierman (V/H/S). It's not only a geeky nod to the original Creepshow film's episode, "The Crate," but also features one of Nicotero and Gould's most beloved '70s fright flicks.

"Growing up in Pittsburgh, Bill Cardille, who played the reporter in Night of the Living Dead, and was a great friend of George's [Romero], used to have a TV show called Chiller Theater," Nicotero tells SYFY WIRE. "So every Saturday night they would play movies. I saw Horror Express when I was 10 or 11 years old and I was terrified. Those white eyes and the monster and the dripping blood and then the fact that the entire train gets overrun with Cossack zombies. It scared the hell out of me. It was an homage to The Thing. They find this creature in the ice and they bring it back, so it really is a weird attempt to do a version of the original story of The Thing.

"I always loved the movie. When Justin [Long] is in his den in the episode, and he points to the Horror Express poster, that's my poster from my movie poster collection that we framed and put on the wall. That's how much I love the original film."

Gould initially believed Horror Express was in public domain when he chose it for the script, but that wasn't the case.

"I wanted to do the horror version of Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid and I thought it would be very hard to sell a black-and-white episode," Gould tells SYFY WIRE. "So that took out doing the whole episode in Night of the Living Dead or Plan 9 From Outer Space, which are two movies you can bury me with. So I was looking for a movie that was in color and had the emotional pull of say Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. Then I had to watch it and see if it would work. This one really hit the sweet spot."

Creepshow's Season 2 finale airs Thursday, April 29 on Shudder.