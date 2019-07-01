WIRE Buzz: Gremlins prequel ordered to series; new Netflix horror from Hill House creator

Today’s WIRE Buzz is all TV, all the time. Old faces and new upstarts dominate the small screen in this roundup full of series announcements. Just in case that isn’t your bag, we’ve also got the latest on a new genre film’s stacked cast.

Let’s get the ball rolling with an entry into a classic genre franchise: Gremlins. An animated prequel show that was pitched earlier this year has been ordered to series by WarnerMedia. According to a release, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is getting an animated 10-episode season on the company’s streaming service.

Source: WarnerMedia

The prequel series will take place in 1920s Shanghai as a young Sam Wing meets the Mogwai that starts it all, Gizmo. Filled with Chinese folklore thanks to writer Tze Chun, the series will see the pair go on adventures with a street thief named Elle as they search for treasure and avoid the dastardly Gremlins.

No word yet on when Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will premiere.

Next is more streaming TV news, but this time from the established big leagues. Netflix’s horror mainstay Mike Flanagan has landed yet another project at the streamer. According to Deadline, Flanagan and his longtime creative teammate Trevor Macy are adding the seven-episode Midnight Mass to their horror filmography, which already includes such hits as Oculus and The Haunting of Hill House.

The Flanagan-directed Midnight Mass, which has no cast or production date set, will take place on an isolated island and chronicle a young priest’s arrival and the mysterious supernatural events that ensue.

Finally, Ana Lily Amirpour’s upcoming fantasy film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon has added a ton of stars to its production, which is now underway.

Deadline reports that the Bad Batch filmmaker has cast Ed Skrein and Evan Whitten alongside Kate Hudson and Craig Robinson. Skrein is replacing Zac Efron, who will no longer appear in the movie. The New Orleans-set film about a girl with strange powers who escapes an asylum will also feature Jun Jong-Seo in her English-language debut — an exciting step for fans won over by last year’s Cannes winner Burning.

Amirpour’s latest is filming now.