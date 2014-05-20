Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
zzTFHhowlingAICNFrancescoFrancavilla_big (2).jpg

Gremlins, The Howling + 13 more geek horror posters from new "Kings of Cult" show

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 20, 2014

Joe Dante and Roger Corman have been churning out imaginative horror classics for decades, and a new Hero Complex art exhibit pays its deep respects to their macabre mastery of the genre.  Presented by Trailers From Hell, Kings of Cult: An Art Tribute to Roger Corman & Joe Dante starts this weekend at the Hero Complex Gallery in L.A. with a special screening to kick it off.  

A frenzied assembly of artists like David Grizzle, Francesco Francavilla, Casey Callender, Phil Ashworth, Chris Garofalo and many more have created some incredible artworks inspired by the films of Corman and Dante, from Death Race 2000 and The Raven, to Explorers, Gremlins and The Howling. This amazing show runs from May 24 to June 8, and rumor has it the two directors will be in attendance opening night.

Here's the official release:

Trailers From Hell is proud to announce our collaboration with Hero Complex Gallery:

We are proud and honored to present this pop-art tribute to these two legendary directors and TFH Gurus. The artwork will pay tribute to their careers in unique and interesting ways, shedding new light on old favorites.

This tribute will begin with a double feature at The New Beverly Cinema of Joe Dante’s Matinee (1993) and Roger Corman’s The Masque of the Red Death (1964) on May 23rd at 7:30pm. Joe Dante and Roger Corman will be in attendance for a Q&A prior to the show along with other special guests.

The events will continue the next night at Hero Complex Gallery for the opening of the Kings of Cult exhibit on Saturday May 24th at 7pm. Joe Dante and Roger Corman will be in attendance. Original props from their classic films will be on exhibit as well.

Please join us on May 23rd at The New Beverly Cinema and on May 24th at Hero Complex Gallery for two event-filled evenings of art, film, and history.

(Via Badass Digest)

TFHhowlingAICNFrancescoFrancavilla_big.jpg
tumblr_n4h418vxiu1qg8i80o2_1280.jpg
TFHgremAdamRabalias_big.jpg
SpeedDemon-ChetArt.jpg
PitPendulum-ChetArt.jpg
tumblr_n5t924tqxq1qg8i80o1_1280.jpg
francescofrancavilla-the_raven_low__span.jpg
TheHowling_1(lowres).jpg
DeathRace2000(lowres).jpg
988712_10154090127510324_1627262060071787844_n.jpg
960145_648336641886421_7014592577228175363_n.jpg
tfhpiranhachrisgarofalo_big.jpg
9jhzte.jpg
tumblr_n5taelbpdx1qg8i80o3_1280.jpg
tfhtalesterrormarkhammermeister_big.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Piranha
Tag: The Howling
Tag: gremlins
Tag: Explorers

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: