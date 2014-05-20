Gremlins, The Howling + 13 more geek horror posters from new "Kings of Cult" show

Joe Dante and Roger Corman have been churning out imaginative horror classics for decades, and a new Hero Complex art exhibit pays its deep respects to their macabre mastery of the genre. Presented by Trailers From Hell, Kings of Cult: An Art Tribute to Roger Corman & Joe Dante starts this weekend at the Hero Complex Gallery in L.A. with a special screening to kick it off.

A frenzied assembly of artists like David Grizzle, Francesco Francavilla, Casey Callender, Phil Ashworth, Chris Garofalo and many more have created some incredible artworks inspired by the films of Corman and Dante, from Death Race 2000 and The Raven, to Explorers, Gremlins and The Howling. This amazing show runs from May 24 to June 8, and rumor has it the two directors will be in attendance opening night.



Here's the official release:

Trailers From Hell is proud to announce our collaboration with Hero Complex Gallery:



We are proud and honored to present this pop-art tribute to these two legendary directors and TFH Gurus. The artwork will pay tribute to their careers in unique and interesting ways, shedding new light on old favorites.



This tribute will begin with a double feature at The New Beverly Cinema of Joe Dante’s Matinee (1993) and Roger Corman’s The Masque of the Red Death (1964) on May 23rd at 7:30pm. Joe Dante and Roger Corman will be in attendance for a Q&A prior to the show along with other special guests.



The events will continue the next night at Hero Complex Gallery for the opening of the Kings of Cult exhibit on Saturday May 24th at 7pm. Joe Dante and Roger Corman will be in attendance. Original props from their classic films will be on exhibit as well.



Please join us on May 23rd at The New Beverly Cinema and on May 24th at Hero Complex Gallery for two event-filled evenings of art, film, and history.

(Via Badass Digest)