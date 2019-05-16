Griffin Newman rallies fans to fight for The Tick after cancelation news

Legions of fans who hold The Tick dear to their hearts may be getting ready to mobilize. Though creator Ben Edlund announced today that the Amazon series has been canceled, actor Griffin Newman (who plays Arthur on the show) has now added his own response, attempting to mobilize fans to fight for the show.

Newman tweeted, "Our show is very much still alive at this moment! We're all still under contract, and actively trying to find a new place to keep the show going! Fan demand is really what has the power to push us over the edge right now, so please be loud! It's time to #SaveTheTick!"

Newman's tweet retweeted's Ben Edlund's original tweet, which read, "I'm sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with @TheTickTV. I'm not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story, and its message. Destiny demands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for the series."

Edlund continued in a second tweet, writing, "Meanwhile thank u from my heart's bottom to all the fans who've shared their love with us and the show. Thank you sweet #LunaTicks and #LunaTickArmy for your militant affection :) We want to find a place to make more. That is the mission now and we are on it."

If Edlund's tweets were an attempt to spark the fans, then Newman's tweet is surely trying to nurture that spark into a fan-flame. Edlund makes it clear that they are looking for a new home, and that they are on it. Newman's tweet not only highlights Edlund's message, but furthers their common mission. Fans shouldn't write the show off as completely dead just yet — Newman is assuring fans that there's still hope.

Finding a new home for the show is not impossible, either. Fan support is no small thing, and it has made all the difference with more than a few "canceled" shows in the recent past. The Expanse, Lucifer, and Timeless are only three examples of the power that a hashtag can have.

This new version of the classic series stars Peter Serafinowicz in the title role, and Newman as his ally, Arthur Everest. If you love this show and consider yourself a "LunaTick," then you know what to do: accept Newman's call for allegiance.