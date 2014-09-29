Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
transformers-concept-art-9_0.jpg

Grimlock, Galvatron + 7 more early concept images from Transformers: AOE Blu-ray set

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Sep 29, 2014

Michael Bay's beautiful disaster, Transformers: Age of Extinction, hits Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, DVD and VOD on Sept. 30 with an awesome arsenal of deleted scenes, making-of featurettes, Hasbro toy segments, artwork galleries, trailers and more.  To whet your appetite for destruction, check out this revealing assortment of early-stage concept artworks created for the bombastic, billion-dollar Transformers blockbuster showing form studies of Galvatron, Hound, Samurai, Optimus Prime, interior design of the Knight Ship, KSI Lab, a hurricane of Manmade Bots and Grimlock giving an uptown Hong Kong skyscraper a scorching, fire-breathing bath.

Whether you enjoyed what Bay brought to the Transformers table in the latest installment or not, these nine cool conceptual images are truly a glory to behold.

(Via Collider)

transformers-concept-art-9.jpg
transformers-concept-art-1.jpg
transformers-concept-art-5.jpg
transformers-concept-art-7.jpg
transformers-concept-art-8.jpg
transformers-concept-art-2.jpg
transformers-concept-art-3.jpg
transformers-concept-art-6.jpg
transformers-concept-art-4.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Transformers: Age of Extinction

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: