Grimlock, Galvatron + 7 more early concept images from Transformers: AOE Blu-ray set

Michael Bay's beautiful disaster, Transformers: Age of Extinction, hits Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, DVD and VOD on Sept. 30 with an awesome arsenal of deleted scenes, making-of featurettes, Hasbro toy segments, artwork galleries, trailers and more. To whet your appetite for destruction, check out this revealing assortment of early-stage concept artworks created for the bombastic, billion-dollar Transformers blockbuster showing form studies of Galvatron, Hound, Samurai, Optimus Prime, interior design of the Knight Ship, KSI Lab, a hurricane of Manmade Bots and Grimlock giving an uptown Hong Kong skyscraper a scorching, fire-breathing bath.

Whether you enjoyed what Bay brought to the Transformers table in the latest installment or not, these nine cool conceptual images are truly a glory to behold.

(Via Collider)