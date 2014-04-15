Grimlock, Scorn, Stinger + 10 more Transformers: AOE character wallpapers

Now that we've started seeing more of Paramount's Transformers 4, we're praying to Primus that it washes away the sour metallic taste of the previous installments and begins a new era of engaging Decepticon vs. Autobot megabattles. To introduce you to some of the lesser-known combatants, here's a cool collection of HD wallpapers rife with Transformers both familiar and lesser-known, like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Galvatron, Lockdown, Crosshair and Hound and toothy Dinobots Slug and Strafe (who we've still yet to see in anything but dino form).

Will the added bite of the giant titanium tyrants be enough to help this new trilogy triumph, or is extinction of this franchise just one misstep away?

Directed by the bombastic Michael Bay, Transformers: Age of Extinction stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Jack Reynor, Kelsey Grammer, Stanley Tucci, T.J. Miller, Titus Welliver, Han Geng, Sophia Myles and Li Bingbing. It invades theaters on June 27, 2014, in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D.



(Via Movies Of Hollywood)