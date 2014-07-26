Grimm crew talks resurrecting Renard, new Wesen in S4 + Nick's (lack of) powers

As it heads into year four, the little monster-hunting series Grimm has become a solid performer over at NBC. What makes it so good? Turns out the writers actively try to write themselves into corners. It’s just all part of the plan.

While chatting with the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator David Greenwalt admitted their season-to-season plan often changes after some brainstorming, especially when fellow co-creator Jim Kouf starts bouncing ideas off the wall:

“We’re supposed to go [at the beginning of] every year and tell our betters at the network what they heck we’re doing up in our little office. Every year we have a plan, and every year [co-creator] Jim [Kouf] scares the hell out of me by saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be better if we did this instead…?’” Kouf added: “We keep writing ourselves into corners, and then we have to figure out how to get out of them.”

The topic of Captain Renard’s (Sasha Roiz) fate was also a hot topic, and though everyone remained pretty cagey as to what will come next when season four arrives, the fact that Roiz was a part of the panel was a fairly telling tidbit. Right? Here’s what Roiz had to say about his alter ego’s future:

“I wouldn’t have faulted [the writers] if they said, ‘That’s the end of you,’ cause I know that makes for great television. I think we’re gonna try to find some sort of interesting way to bring him back to life.”

Another big change we’ll be dealing with next season is Nick’s (David Giuntoli) loss of his Grimm powers. According to Giuntoli, it’ll have a major effect on his character moving forward, as he has to lean on others for help and protection:

Giuntoli: “Trubel’s now my seeing-eye Grimm, which is nice. I would hope I get the powers back on some level. Domestic life is much easier when you’re not having to kill monsters.” Bree Turner (Rosalee): “We are exposed now as Wesen harboring this Grimm. We also put ourselves on the line at the wedding showing the world we’re a modern couple in the community. We’re changing the rules and not subscribing to the old-fashioned rules.”

Other notes: Don’t expect answers to the key saga, that’s coming in season five; producer David Greenwalt promises some “great new” (and “disgusting”) Wesen this season; Juliette’s character was originally conceived as a baker; expect a “complicated” honeymoon; and they shoot in Portland because it's reminiscent of the Black Forest in Germany.

The fourth season of Grimm debuts Oct. 24 on NBC.

(Via TV Line, Entertainment Weekly)