The ground is shaking in 1st lightning-fast footage from CW's Flash spinoff

Want to get a first peek at The CW’s super fast Flash spinoff in action? Of course you do. Just don’t blink.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the network plans to debut the first trailer for Flash in Wednesday night’s season-two finale of Arrow. Considering it’s a spinoff, that’s pretty smart marketing — and it should also bring in extra eyeballs to check out the Arrow finale. Well played.

But we don’t have to wait until Wednesday. A new trailer for Arrow’s season finale, "Unthinkable," includes a snippet of Flash footage at the end, including an FX shot of the Flash zipping across the screen. The clip closes with a nice shot of the Flash logo, and we’ve got to admit, we’re digging it.

Grant Gustin's midseason introduction as Barry Allen on Arrow was a good fit, but we're curious to see if he has the chops to anchor his own series over in Central City. It's hard to tell from here, but at least the effects work looks solid.

For a first look at the full trailer, check out Arrow’s season-two finale Wednesday night on The CW.

(Via The CW)