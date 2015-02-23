Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn reveals the hardest bit about creating Groot

A new click-through guide on "how to build" Guardians of the Galaxy’s Groot was released by the UK’s Globe and Mail last Friday, in which they explained what went on behind the creation of the Marvel movie’s most memorable and beloved character — don’t tell Rocket we said that, okay? Thanks.

But one thing’s missing from the guide — and director James Gunn seized the opportunity on his Facebook page to talk about that, erm, little something that was omitted in the story — Groot’s crotch. Check out Gunn’s awesome reply:

Sadly, Guardians of the Galaxy was robbed of its more-than-deserved Oscars in both categories last night, with makeup going to The Grand Budapest Hotel (REALLY?) and special effects to Interstellar.

But fear not! Groot will be back, crotch and all, in Gunn’s followup to his 2014 hit comic-book movie with Guardians of the Galaxy 2 in 2017.

