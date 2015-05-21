Latest Stories

Guardians of the Galaxy 2's James Gunn teases two additions to the team

Nathalie Caron
May 21, 2015

James Gunn held a live Q&A session on Twitter over the weekend, revealing that casting on Guardians of the Galaxy 2 had begun. The filmmaker also said that he’s been rushing to get the script done — he has already submitted a *gasp* 70-page story treatment to Marvel — on the "risky" sequel. Gunn mentioned (again) that the new movie would be a "story about fathers," and that he has at least one draft of the script done, although he’s still tweaking and revising it.

From the Q&A, ScreenRant reports that at least one new main character will be joining our bunch of space idiots, and from their talk with Gunn during the Guardians of the Galaxy press junket, they say the director made it clear he wants at least two female members on the team (that would include Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana) for the upcoming GOTG sequel. He also hinted that the new team member will be someone familiar, and if not an Avenger (a possibility Gunn has mentioned a few times before) it could be Yondu (Michael Rooker), who was a future member of the team in the comics. Yondu is set to have a big part in the sequel, returning with his BFF, Kraglin (Sean Gunn).

When he was asked about casting newcomers for GOTG2, Gunn explained casting had sorta begun, and that he’s apparently talking with someone about playing a character he has in mind for the sequel. There’s no word on who that certain someone could possibly be yet, but the site is guessing — based on what Gunn has said since the movie came out — that there will be not one, but two additions to the team: someone we’ve met, and someone whom we haven’t seen and who he’s informally talking to now. 

As for the name of the actor Gunn may be talking to, the director did mention a few months ago that he’d love to work with Al Pacino — who is himself a self-proclaimed fan of Guardians of the Galaxy. Pacino has apparently already met with Marvel about a potential role:

What do you guys think? Could an actor like Al Pacino fit in the MCU? And which female team member would you like to see join the crew of the Milano for the Marvel sequel? Will Yondu join in the fun as a Guardian? Chime in with your theories below.

(via ScreenRant)

