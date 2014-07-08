Guardians of the Galaxy looks hilariously awesome in extended trailer, 18 new pics

As that nifty 17+ minute extended preview of Guardians of the Galaxy opens this week, Marvel has released a lengthy new trailer and a ton of new pics from the space epic.

The new trailer includes a boatload of new footage, including an extended scene of the team together as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) tries — and fails — to concoct a plan. It’s hilarious, and we’re pretty much convinced at this point that Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon will be the heart and soul of this movie. Which is a very good thing.

We also get to see a lot more of the team’s dynamics, plus some additional glimpses at big action, Yondu and the Nova Corps. This is a massive universe, and they seem to be playing fast and loose (in a good way) that should make for one heck of a romp.

Marvel movies have never been afraid to have a sense of heart and humor, and The Avengers was laugh-out-loud funny at times. But the more we see of Guardians, the more we think it could easily be one of the most fun, and funny, movies in the canon. You can tell director James Gunn had a ton of fun putting this thing together.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think:

Guardians of the Galaxy opens Aug. 1.

(Via Coming Soon, Comic Book Movie)