Vin Diesel teases Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder, ‘Alpha Groot’ for Vol. 3 

Groot himself has confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In an interview promoting his upcoming Bloodshot film, actor Vin Diesel told ComicBook.com that the Guardians will be featured in the fourth Thor film. I am Groot! (That’s Groot for, “Awesome!”)

While discussing his return to the Marvel CInematic Universe, Diesel suggested that his work as Groot wouldn't be solely confined to the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

“Thor will also... the director [Taika Waititi] talked to me about how Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy,” Diesel told the media outlet before adding: “Which'll be very interesting, nobody knows, but maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

The last time we saw the Guardians and the God of Thunder was at the end of Avengers: Endgame, when Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill were arguing over — then agreeing upon — who would be in charge of the Milano. So we kind of suspected that fans would see the gang still all together. This is now the first time our collective suspicions have been confirmed.

But can we expect to see Thor return the favor for the Guardians’ next cinematic outing? Back in February, Pratt was asked if the Asgardian would be appearing in Guardians 3, to which he said: “We don’t know,” because, well, they “haven’t shot it yet.” Fair enough.

However, while talking about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with ComicBook.com, Diesel said: “I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park. He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it,” adding that for the third Guardians film, fans can expect to see “Alpha Groot,” whatever that means.

"I only have two words about that character and it is 'Alpha Groot,’” the actor said. Hey, as long as Alpha Groot still has Baby Groot’s sick dance moves, we’re all good.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has no release date yet, but we expect it sometime in 2022.