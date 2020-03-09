Latest Stories

Robot
Tag: Science
Chinese scientists hope to make Terminator-like liquid metal robots a reality
TRON Legacy
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Disney+ Tron series over before it starts; Stranger Things 4 heads to New Mexico; more
Easter Island
Tag: Science
Rapa Nui man's pickup truck slams into sacred Easter Island statue
Stephen King
Tag: Science
Stephen King downplays comparisons between coronavirus and The Stand’s apocalyptic plague
Rocket Mantis Thor Avengers Infinity War
More info i
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Vin Diesel teases Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder, ‘Alpha Groot’ for Vol. 3 

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Mar 9, 2020

Groot himself has confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In an interview promoting his upcoming Bloodshot film, actor Vin Diesel told ComicBook.com that the Guardians will be featured in the fourth Thor film. I am Groot! (That’s Groot for, “Awesome!”)

More Thor

Thor & Deadpool
Chris Hemsworth officially inducts Ryan Reynolds into the MCU with 'love child' photo
Screen Shot 2018-06-06 at 10.37.39 AM
Fan theory offers an explanation of the Infinity Gauntlet we saw on Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok

While discussing his return to the Marvel CInematic Universe, Diesel suggested that his work as Groot wouldn't be solely confined to the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie. 

“Thor will also... the director [Taika Waititi] talked to me about how Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy,” Diesel told the media outlet before adding: “Which'll be very interesting, nobody knows, but maybe I shouldn't have said anything." 

The last time we saw the Guardians and the God of Thunder was at the end of Avengers: Endgame, when Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill were arguing over — then agreeing upon — who would be in charge of the Milano. So we kind of suspected that fans would see the gang still all together. This is now the first time our collective suspicions have been confirmed.  

But can we expect to see Thor return the favor for the Guardians’ next cinematic outing? Back in February, Pratt was asked if the Asgardian would be appearing in Guardians 3, to which he said: “We don’t know,” because, well, they “haven’t shot it yet.” Fair enough. 

However, while talking about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with ComicBook.com, Diesel said: “I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park. He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it,” adding that for the third Guardians film, fans can expect to see “Alpha Groot,” whatever that means. 

"I only have two words about that character and it is 'Alpha Groot,’” the actor said. Hey, as long as Alpha Groot still has Baby Groot’s sick dance moves, we’re all good. 

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has no release date yet, but we expect it sometime in 2022.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Thor
Tag: Thor: Love and Thunder
Tag: Vin Diesel
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Tag: bloodshot

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker