Karen Gillan says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script brought her and Pom Klementieff to 'full tears'

James Gunn has been talking a lot lately about his DCEU debut, The Suicide Squad. The writer/director, however, obviously has another extended universe he plays in as well. We’re talking, of course, about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Gunn’s two Guardian of the Galaxy movies thus far.

Gunn said earlier this year that his third MCU installment — appropriately titled Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 — will start filming sometime in 2021. While we still don’t know the specifics of when exactly production will take place, we do know that at least some of the actors have gotten their hands on the script.

According to Collider, Nebula actor Karen Gillan revealed that she and Mantis actor Pom Klementieff read Gunn’s script for the third Guardians movie. And apparently their reaction to the story was quite emotional.

“We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears,” Gillian said. “It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant. It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things that you want.”

Though it likely hasn't seen its final form, considering the film doesn't come out till 2023, the script isn’t the only progress being made on the upcoming Marvel film. Gunn also revealed in May that he’d chosen the soundtrack for Vol. 3 as well. While we still have almost two years until the movie will make it to the big screen, it’s heartening to know that progress on the film is moving along.

In the meantime, we also have the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to look forward to at the end of 2022. Details of that Disney+ special are also murky, but we do know that the events will take place after Thor: Love and Thunder and before Vol. 3.

Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023.