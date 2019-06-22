Your guide to the iconic Neon Genesis Evangelion anime, now on Netflix

Neon Genesis Evangelion, an anime created by Hideaki Anno, first aired on TV Tokyo from 1995-1996 and quickly became a sensation. But while it has influenced countless anime series since, the show has been largely inaccessible for American audiences over the last decade, save for some old DVD box sets and bootlegs, and its absence has been a painful one for fans. Now, the show is finally streaming on Netflix, making for a landmark occasion that has a lot of viewers excited — and maybe a little bit confused. That's where we come in.

Here's the gist: Post-apocalyptic Tokyo is infested with these deceptively named monsters called Angels, horrifying destructive beasts that can only be taken down by gargantuan bio-mechas. These mechas, which sync up with human pilots using neural networks, are called Evangelions, or Evas for short. It's none too easy to pilot one of these big guys... unless you're 11-year-old Shinji, who has a mysterious connection to one of them.

Shinji is a reluctant hero, a loner quasi-orphan boy who gets swept up in the madness as things get desperate in Tokyo-3, as the city is called. Plus, his negligent father is involved in the Eva business, which only makes things more complicated. Here's a guide to everything you need to know to get started with the series (and things you'll need to clarify as you're watching — there's a lot going on).