This guy wants to play Green Lantern really badly

One actor either knows something we don't or is making some kind of Hail Mary pass to gain entry into the DC Cinematic Universe.

Despite the disastrous 2011 attempt to bring Green Lantern to the screen, the studio intends to try again and has June 19, 2020, pegged as the release date for a new movie starring the Emerald Crusader. And while it has not been made official, there's a good chance we might see Earth's member of the Green Lantern Corps in 2017 and 2018's two-part Justice League epic.

The question is, which Lantern will it be? Ryan Reynolds won't be returning as Hal Jordan, so will they recast that character or choose one of the later Lanterns?

If Tyrese Gibson has his way, the powers-that-be will go with John Stewart, the successor to both Jordan and Guy Gardner. Check out this post on the actor's Instagram account:

He's posted several more since. Now, it's safe to assume that Gibson doesn't have the role and may not even have been asked to test for it at this point; it's more likely that the Transformers star is attempting to plant the seed and perhaps spark some interest via social media. Vin Diesel did the same thing -- although it's worth noting that he was in talks with Marvel before he started dropping hints about it.

Does this smack of desperation on Gibson's part, or simply some savvy self-marketing? And while we're on the subject, would you like to see the John Stewart version of Green Lantern hit the big screen as part of the Justice League?

