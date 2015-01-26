Latest Stories

g-willow-wilson-bird-king
Tag: Fangrrls
G. Willow Wilson discusses her historical fantasy epic The Bird King
Firefly: The Ghost Machine
Tag: Movies
First look: Titan Books expands Joss Whedon's universe with two new Firefly releases
Jon Cryer Lex Luthor
Tag: TV
Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor blames Superman for his crimes in Supergirl footage
Adam Mason on Black Antenna set
Tag: Movies
Alice in Chains is making a sci-fi movie, and here are the first two chapters
GreenLanternStewart.png

This guy wants to play Green Lantern really badly

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Jan 26, 2015

One actor either knows something we don't or is making some kind of Hail Mary pass to gain entry into the DC Cinematic Universe.

Despite the disastrous 2011 attempt to bring Green Lantern to the screen, the studio intends to try again and has June 19, 2020, pegged as the release date for a new movie starring the Emerald Crusader. And while it has not been made official, there's a good chance we might see Earth's member of the Green Lantern Corps in 2017 and 2018's two-part Justice League epic.

The question is, which Lantern will it be? Ryan Reynolds won't be returning as Hal Jordan, so will they recast that character or choose one of the later Lanterns?

If Tyrese Gibson has his way, the powers-that-be will go with John Stewart, the successor to both Jordan and Guy Gardner. Check out this post on the actor's Instagram account:

He's posted several more since. Now, it's safe to assume that Gibson doesn't have the role and may not even have been asked to test for it at this point; it's more likely that the Transformers star is attempting to plant the seed and perhaps spark some interest via social media. Vin Diesel did the same thing -- although it's worth noting that he was in talks with Marvel before he started dropping hints about it.

Does this smack of desperation on Gibson's part, or simply some savvy self-marketing? And while we're on the subject, would you like to see the John Stewart version of Green Lantern hit the big screen as part of the Justice League?

(via Comic Book Movie)

Tag: Green Lantern
Tag: justice league
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Death of Superman
Tag: Trailers
Death of Superman trailer Hero image
The Death of Superman trailer unleashes Doomsday on the Justice League
Blair Marnell
May 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Green Lantern
Tag: John Stewart
Justice League #3 - John Stewart
DC's Green Lantern is getting an Ultraviolet makeover
Ernie Estrella
Apr 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
c2e2_justice_league_unlimited_interviews.jpg
WATCH C2E2: Phil LaMarr and Susan Eisenberg look back at Justice League Unlimited
Karama Horne
Apr 9, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: The Other History of the DC Universe
vixen_marketingasset_clear.jpg
John Ridley's The Other History of the DC Universe to dig into unexplored moments
Jacob Oller
Jan 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0