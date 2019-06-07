Gwyneth Paltrow apparently forgot that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Perhaps when you appear in multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they all just blend together. For instance, you may remember shooting a scene with Robert Downey Jr, but you may not remember what specific movie it was for. This affliction can affect anyone at any time, and Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest (and first) MCU actor to show symptoms: She honestly, if charmingly, did not remember appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In case you haven't seen it, Tony Stark (Downey) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) have large parts in that film, and Paltrow's Pepper Potts pops in at the end for a memorable kiss with Tony as well as a ring exchange, which was kind of his proposal? It was a small moment but it was memorable, except that it wasn't too memorable for Paltrow herself. During an appearance on the Netflix series The Chef Show (starring Favreau and Roy Choi), Paltrow didn't just not recall the scene — she hilariously refused to acknowledge that she was in the movie.

Favreau recalled a moment that happened while he was shooting Spidey's first solo MCU outing, and Paltrow responds with an incredulous, "Spider-Man?" At this early stage of the chat, we're not even at the point where she is thinking of her own appearance — she can't quite comprehend that Favreau himself was in the movie.

After a beat, Favreau asks, "Remember, we were in Spider-Man together?" To which Paltrow responded with a resolute, "We weren't in Spider-Man." End of story.

It bears repeating: They both, absolutely, appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Goop goddess didn't stop steaming the fan, however.

Favreau follows Gwyneth's statement with an almost incredulous, "Yes, we... yes we were." Choi pops in (carefully) with, "Homecoming." Paltrow looks at Favreau like he's speaking in wingdings, so Favreau doubles down, saying, "You were in Spider-Man."

Paltrow's response to that was simple: "No."

She goes on to say that she was in Avengers, and Favreau keeps the full chef-press going by adding, "You were in Spider-Man also." To that, she simply responds with, "What?"

"Remember, Spider-Man at the end, and Tom Holland's there and you're gonna walk out and do a press conference?" Favreau says, and Paltrow (still doing her cooking, mind you, it is a cooking show), did remember that. "Oh, yes..." she said, and Favreau confirms, "That was Spider-Man." Giving Favreau a look that said "I'm very happy to suddenly realize that I was in Spider-Man!" Paltrow asks, smiling wide, "That was Spider-Man? Oh my god!"

Watch the entire exchange here, which was tweeted by Jarett Wieselman:

With Favreau and Downey being involved in most of Paltrow's shoots in these movies, surely things get a little muddled here and there. Favreau (the guy who had a major hand in starting the MCU in 2008) is a voice you can trust, however, so he managed to break through. Paltrow seemed really, really happy that she was in a Spidey movie after all. Who wouldn't be? Honestly we were just happy that she was in that movie at all, in the same way we were happy when she made her triumphant appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

Check in with The Chef Show next week, when we're betting Favreau will have to convince Chris Pratt that he did not appear in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Pratt would be convinced he that had a big part in it. Spoiler: Favreau will fail to convince him otherwise.