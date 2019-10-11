Gwyneth Paltrow on her MCU blindspots: 'I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother'

A Marvel staple since 2008’s Iron Man, Gwyneth Paltrow has owned a very particular part of the MCU spotlight as the cast member least likely to be up to speed on what’s going on in the series of interconnected superhero films. The Pepper Potts actress shared plenty of moving scenes with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and shared comic bits with Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan — but she famously doesn’t remember the moment when Potts and Stark decided to tie the knot. Or the entire movie that scene was in, for that matter.

"Remember, we were in Spider-Man together?" Favreau helpfully asked the actress on Netflix’s The Chef Show, causing Paltrow to reply, "We weren't in Spider-Man."

Well now, Paltrow has finally been asked about her forgetfulness. Paltrow claims that her obliviousness isn’t just contained to the Marvel films, but the discussion around them (and her) as well.

Speaking to Elle, the actress was candid about her past foibles with the cinematic universe. Her excuse? She’s just not the target demographic for superhero films. And also, she isn’t aware that her lack of knowledge about her own movies has become a meme.

“I never read stuff,” Paltrow explained. “But it is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.”

Thank you, Gwyneth. It IS confusing: 23 films is a lot of canon to keep up with even if you’re a twenty-something comic geek. This quote does, however, raise the question of which Marvel films she’s actually seen. If Paltrow hasn’t seen Spider-Man: Homecoming, a movie that’s she’s actually in, there’s no way she’s seen something like Thor: Ragnarok, right?

Luckily, the actress will no longer have to worry about the MCU at all — as of Endgame, her run as Pepper Potts is reportedly through. In a universe moving away from a Stark-centric model, that means his family will likely follow suit. Hopefully, Paltrow will no longer have to weather questions about comic books, superheroes, or which films might have had a wee li'l cameo from Pepper Potts.