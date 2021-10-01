It's a Haddonfield reunion in emotional, behind-the-scenes footage from 'Halloween Kills'

The current state of the Halloween film franchise brings with it a natural meditation on history and legacy. The 2018 sequel film saw to that by setting up a new timeline for the series in which Michael Myers breaks out of prison after 40 years to come after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), setting in motion a chain of events that's all too familiar to the residents of Haddonfield, Illinois. Now, that chain of events is reaching the rest of the community and Michael's other survivors, and that means an emotional reunion for the original cast of John Carpenter's 1978 classic.

The most recent trailer for Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018's Halloween, played up the fact that the new film will reunite the Michael Myers survivors -- including Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards), Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens), and Sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) -- for a new battle against Michael after Laurie was unable to put him down for good at the end of Halloween. As part of the Blumfest streaming event on Friday, Blumhouse drove that point home even more with a new featurette dubbed "Return to Haddonfield," focusing on the original cast members and their reunion with Curtis four decades after the first film.

"Now, all of these years later, the whole town [is] banding together behind Jamie," Richards said in the featurette. "We are gonna get [Michael] first."

In the video below, you can see what it was like for the cast to return to the world of Haddonfield after so many years away, including some wonderful footage of the semi-retired Cyphers returning to play Sheriff Brackett (now a security guard at Haddonfield Hospital), and a moment between Curtis and Richards that shows just how much time has passed.

Check it out below:

Video of Halloween Kills - Return To Haddonfield

Several of these actors, including Cyphers and Stephens, have returned for previous Halloween sequels before, but never on this scale and with a story this concentrated on the original narrative. For those of us who've spent years watching the original Halloween, the prospect of seeing all of these characters reunited for this particular story is not just exciting, but emotional, and it seems that way for many of the film's stars, too.

Plus, you try watching Charles Cyphers reprising his signature "I guess everyone's entitled to one good scare" like without getting chills.

Halloween Kills arrives in theaters and streaming on Peacock Oct. 15.