Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure to be highly immersive coaster ride

Hold onto your broomstick, because the Wizarding World is about to add a brand-new, magical thrill ride. Fans were pumped to hear the news last month that a new ride, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, would be opening at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando this summer. Now we have the details.

At a press event in New York City Monday, we learned that Hagrid will guide visitors through the Forbidden Forest on the coaster ride. It all starts with a visit to Hagrid's Care of Magical Creatures class before you hop on his motorbike for an adventure that doesn’t go quite as planned. The ride will take fans through the forest at speeds up to 50 mph, and you’ll see quite a few familiar creatures along the way. Cornish pixies, centaurs, and even Hagrid's Fluffy will appear, with Devil’s Snare also causing trouble. If that wasn't exciting enough, a creature that’s never been featured in the films will also appear during the ride.

It sounds like the Wizarding World went all out to create what they’re calling “the most highly themed, immersive coaster yet.” They planted 1,200 live trees to bring the forest to life, and you can choose to ride in either the motorbike or the sidecar for two different coaster experiences. Plus the motorbike is designed to make riders "feel the freedom of flight."

To pump everyone up for the ride actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, made an appearance Monday.

“I thought it would be the perfect addition,” Felton said of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. “… to add Hagrid’s journey, [it’s] fantastic.”

He told those gathered that he’s honored to be a part of what’s happening at the parks all these years later, calling his own Harry Potter journey “an absolutely mind-blowing experience.” Looking back at scenes of Draco with Hagrid in the Forbidden Forest from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Felton said he would have been even more terrified of the forest if Hagrid hadn’t been there, which is part of what makes the ride so exciting—now fans can join Hagrid on their own adventure into the Forbidden Forest.

“It’s just a great setting for mystery and adventure and fantastic creatures, of course,” Felton said.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure June 13.