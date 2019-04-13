Latest Stories

Detective Comics #1000 Jock Variant Cover
Robert Redford Captain America the Winter Soldier

Hail Hydra! 22 Days of Marvel Day 9: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 13, 2019

We're in the Endgame now.

Starting April 5, SYFY WIRE is celebrating the release of Avengers: Endgame with a new limited-series podcast: 22 Days of Marvel. Each day leading up to the premiere of Endgame, we’ll revisit a different movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussing the plot, calling out the best scenes and dialogue, and, most importantly, tracking all the connections and what they mean for Endgame.

22 Days of Marvel is also the perfect way for you to get to know your friendly neighborhood SYFY WIRE staff, as the podcast will feature an ever-rotating roster of our writers, editors, on-air personalities, and maybe even our own personal go-to A.I.

And with that, welcome to Day 9! We're discussing Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). Man, it's great. Robert Redford is in it. And we meet Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, for the first time. And a terrible secret about S.H.I.E.L.D. is revealed. And Steve and Natasha discuss dating while fighting bad guys.

Listen below.

Subscribe today and don't miss an episode! Whatever it takes.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

