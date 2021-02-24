The Mothership: Halle Berry set to seek the truth in new Netflix sci-fi film

Halle Berry (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, X-Men) is about to board The Mothership. According to Collider, the actor will not only star in, but also executive produce the dramatic sci-fi movie, which is being backed by Netflix and MRC Film.

The news was also confirmed by Deadline, who describes The Mothership as a sci-fi adventure that “follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father, and most importantly – the truth.”

What the truth is remains unknown, though Collider hints it may involve the CIA. Given that Matthew Charman — screenwriter for the 2015 spy thriller Bridge of Spies — penned the script, perhaps that’s not too big of a surprise. Charman will also direct the film, making The Mothership his feature directorial debut.

The Mothership isn’t Berry’s only recent foray into science fiction. She just finished shooting Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi disaster movie, Moonfall, where the Moon has gotten knocked out of orbit and is on a collision course towards Earth. The film also stars Patrick Wilson, Donald Sutherland, and Michael Peña.

The Mothership, however, seems to be a sci-fi movie on a smaller scale than Moonfall — according to Collider, the budget for The Mothership is expected to be in the $30-40 million range, a fifth of Moonfall's $150 million budget.

Production on The Mothership is planned to start this spring. No news yet on when the film will make its way to Netflix.