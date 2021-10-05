New 'Halloween Kills' featurette spotlights the 'warrior' Strode women of Haddonfield

The eternal struggle against Michael Myers is passed down to a pair of new generations in the latest behind-the-scenes featurette created for Halloween Kills, which opens in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 15.

"Laurie [Strode] is a warrior," declares Jamie Lee Curtis. "She thought her journey was complete, but Michael survived."

With the masked killer still on the loose and Laurie in the hospital (a direct nod to the events of 1981's Halloween II), the onus of stopping the murderous rampage falls to the remaining Strode women of Haddonfield: Karen (Judy) and her daughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak). "She's turned her daughter and her granddaughter into warriors," Curtis adds.

"They have taken the torch from Laurie to try to put evil to rest," explains retuning director and co-writer, David Gordon Green (his success of reviving Halloween nabbed him the job of doing the same thing for The Exorcist).

Take a look below:

Video of Halloween Kills - &quot;Warriors&quot;

Written by Gordon Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems, Kills picks up directly after the events of the 2018 reboot. Our heroes foolishly believe that Myers perished in Laurie's burning house, but the jumpsuit-wearing, kitchen knife-wielding maniac is rescued by a number of ill-fated firefighters. Royally pissed off now, the Strode ladies rally the equally disquieted residents of Haddonfield for an all-out manhunt to find and eliminate The Shape with extreme prejudice.

Halloween Kills slashes into theaters and onto Peacock next Friday (Oct. 15). A third entry in Gordon Green's reboot series — Halloween Ends — is scheduled to hit theaters next October (Friday, Oct. 14, 2022).

