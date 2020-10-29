Michael Myers is back, masked up, and ready to murder in new 'Halloween Kills' footage

Two weeks after Halloween Kills reset its launch date to a different October than the ones horror fans are currently weathering (that'd be 2021), the follow-up film from the franchise's reboot trilogy helmer David Gordon Green has unleashed some new footage onto the world. And yes, unlike previous footage, this teaser does actually have Michael Myers in it.

The first clip from Kills, like the film itself, picked up right after the events of the previous film — with the central trio of women riding off in a truck bed as firefighters rushed to (accidentally) save Michael Myers. Now there's a more traditional teaser to show how Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), Karen (Judy Greer), and Allyson (Andi Matichak) continue to survive one of horror's greatest killing machines.

Take a look:

Video of Next Halloween

"Next Halloween, when the sun sets and someone is alone, he kills," Laurie Strode says in voiceover as Michael gets back his mask. There was never any stopping him - everyone knew that. Some splattery kills, window-smashing grabs, and screaming Strodes later and, folks, that's a Halloween trailer right there.

Legacy characters from the franchise, like Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards), Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens), Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers), and Lonnie Elam (Robert Longstreet), look to show up in Kills, which has a script by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems.

Speaking of Halloween's legacy, more Halloween history is on its way. Announced at BlumFest, where the teaser was first release, was the illustrated story The Legend of Halloween, based on the original Halloween script from John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Co-written by Green and illustrator Onur Tukel, the spooky rhyming book looks to educate the uninitiated and freak out basically everyone.

Halloween Kills when it hits theaters next year on Oct. 15.