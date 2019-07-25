No trick: Halloween sequels will shoot back-to-back and wrap up Laurie Strode storyline

As everyone knows by now, Michael Myers will never die. He's just waiting for the next filmmaker to come along and revive him.

And that task of late has fallen to writer-director David Gordon Green and comedian and co-writer Danny McBride, who scored a box office smash with Halloween, their 2018 reboot of John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic.

Now the duo are dropping more details about their recently announced pair of sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, including plans to film the movies back-to-back starting in September and how they envision wrapping up Laurie Strode's role in the Myers myth.

"We start in September [and shoot them back-to-back] with a breather between. But they’ll be out in two consecutive years, in 2020 and 2021. You get a breather this year, and then, for the next two years, it’s gonna be crazy," Green told Collider at Wednesday's HBO TCA panel where the two were hyping their new HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones.

McBride revealed that he and Green actually dreamed up a larger story for their take on the terrifying character before they shot Halloween, but opted to focus on the reboot first so as not to bite off more than they could chew.

"We just put all of our efforts into trying to make the first one land," he said. "There was talk, right away, of us doing more of these. We just needed to get everybody aligned and see if everybody was down with the vision. Luckily, everyone is."

Given last fall's Halloween carved up $255 million in worldwide ticket sales on a minuscule $10 million budget, crafting a trilogy at that point was a no-brainer.

"We had ambitions of doing two, with some big ideas, and then decided that we should see if anybody liked one at a time, and if they liked the other one, then maybe we’d build on it," offered Green. "And then, when that was successful, our additional ideas that weren’t integrated into that first one developed into two. We’ve written them, and we’re ready to go."

Of course, much of Halloween 2018's success had to do with bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode as a butt-kicking grandma out to protect her family from evil incarnate. Green and McBride's tale was touted as the official sequel to Carpenter's original, ignoring the sibling connection between Laurie and Michael introduced in 1981's Halloween II that comprised the arc of subsequent storylines (later druid curses not withstanding).

Credit: Universal Pictures/Blumhouse

McBride noted their trilogy will continue the world established in the reboot, but with "strong, different narratives."

As for whether Halloween Ends will be it for Michael Myers, the scribe acknowledged he and Green are mere caretakers of the franchise launched by Carpenter and predicted others will have a crack at reinventing him.

"Michael Myers is iconic enough to allow that, too. He’s like James Bond, where you can have different actors and different filmmakers," said McBride. "He represents something so simple and scary that he can be translated by lots of different people."

Green concurred.

"They’re never done telling the Frankenstein story, and at this point, Michael Myers is a classic movie monster. But our Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode/Michael Myers saga will be done. The fun of it is also seeing it end and knowing that it can. If you just keep trying to elongate it and milk it for all of the money, then that’s boring."

Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 16, 2020, followed by Halloween Ends on Oct. 15, 2021.