Handmaid’s Tale renewed for Season 5 as Hulu teases new footage

The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a fifth season, Disney has announced.

During its Investor Day presentation on Thursday, the megastudio not only revealed that the dystopian series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood would be shooting a fifth season, but it also teased some images from the upcoming fourth season, one being a shot of June finally coming face-to-face with her daughter (albeit with a glass barrier separating them).

The series stars Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

Production on Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale is currently underway. It will air on Hulu in 2021.