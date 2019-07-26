Praise be! Hulu renews The Handmaid's Tale for Season 4; Runaways nets Season 3

We've got some major genre news for you coming out of TCA 2019. Hulu has decided to renew two of its biggest and most popular genre series, Marvel's Runaways and The Handmaid's Tale, for a third and fourth season respectively, the streaming platform confirmed today.

Returning to the internet Friday, Dec. 13, Season 3 of Runaways (based on the iconic Marvel comic by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Adrian Alphona) will consist of 10 episodes. Per the studio, the plot of the new season revolves around our young heroes as they "frantically search for their captured friends Chase (Gregg Sulkin), Gert (Ariela Barer), and Karolina (Virginia Gardner). The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face."

Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi all return for Season 3. While all the Marvel programming on Netflix was canceled, Hulu (now fully owned by Disney) recently upped its partnership with the House of Ideas by giving the green light to two brand-new series based on Ghost Rider and Helstrom.

When it comes to The Handmaid's Tale, no date has been set for the premiere of Season 4. That's probably due to the fact that the third season is still airing new episodes every Wednesday. There are still three installments that have yet to debut, the last of which arrives August 14. Nevertheless, it's important to note that the show has now strayed extremely far from its source material, Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel of the same name. The author is all set to publish a long-awaited sequel, The Testaments, Tuesday, Sep. 10.

Hulu

Produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, and Frank Siracusa, The Handmaid's Tale has nabbed 11 Emmys since it first premiered in 2017. It's also scooped up wins from the Golden Globes and Peabodys.

Video of The Handmaid&#039;s Tale Season 2 Preview: Executive Producer Speaks | SYFY WIRE

Additional reporting by Tara Bennett