WIRE Buzz: Hanna renewed for S3 at Amazon; LEGO NES set on the way; Invasion Earth trailer

Hanna, Amazon’s show about a self-discovering super-assassin played by Esme Creed-Miles, is coming back for a third season of thrills and kills. The David Farr show, based on the 2011 Joe Wright film, just premiered its second season at the beginning of the month and will look to bring even more Bourne-esque adventures to its mysterious future.

According to a release, Farr will also write the third season after Hanna figures out how to deal with the Utrax program run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) at The Meadows...and all her peers in and around it. The secretive series also stars Anthony Welsh, Mireille Enos, Áine Rose Daly, Gianna Kiehl, and Yasmin Monet Prince.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” said Farr in a statement. “When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong?”

Farr also said that S3 will be “an exciting third act,” though that might not mean it will wrap up the show’s adventures.

Hanna’s second season is available on Amazon Prime now.

Next, LEGO and Nintendo’s collaboration looks to continue beyond the interactive Mario sets — though they’ll still be looking to go old school. The master toy bricklayers and the console kings looks to take fans way back to the first Nintendo Entertainment System.

That’s right, a new tweet from the official LEGO Group teases out a new NES LEGO set that features a console, nostalgic TV set, and an iconic controller...all presumably made from those buildable LEGOs.

Take a look:

“Are you ready to play like never before?” the tweet asks. Rumors have already begun to swirl around the set, though things like price and the level of interactivity (will it be able to work with the Mario sets’ Bluetooth capabilities?) are still up in the air. All that’s clear is that this is a must for classic gamers.

This throwback LEGO set does not yet have a release date.

Finally, a British alien invasion film offers up a unique setting for its sci-fi apocalypse: a rehab facility for addicts. As if these folks don’t have enough on their plates.

Invasion Earth, from writer/director James Twyman, has hit the U.K. already, but it’s now bringing its complicated otherworldly antics stateside. The trailer for the film showcases low-fi paranoia, flying saucers, and some very purple lighting.

Check it out:

Video of Invasion Earth | Official Trailer

Starring Charlotte Gould, Phoebe Delikoura, Tony Fadil, Jon-Paul Gates, Nigel Thijs, and David Shaw, Invasion Earth looks to be juggling quite a bit of issues as its cast contends with nose probes and flashing lights.

Will the addicts and the undercover journalist looking to expose the (alleged) scam being run by the rehab be able to stop the UFOs? Or is this all a drug-induced bit of hallucination? That big FX shot looks to lean towards the former.

Invasion Earth hits On Demand and DVD on Aug. 8.