Say hello to Red Sonja: Big screen comic adaptation to star Killjoys, Ant-Man & the Wasp's Hannah John-Kamen

The new Red Sonja movie has found its star. Hannah John-Kamen, best-known to genre fans for her breakout work in SYFY's Killjoys and her roles in films like Ready Player One and Ant-Man and the Wasp, has been cast as the lead in the upcoming reboot of the sword and sorcery heroine's film adventures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Hannah is a very talented actress who we’ve been following for years and she IS Red Sonja,” director Joel Soloway in a statement. “Her range, sensibilities and strength are all qualities we have been looking for and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey together.”

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

Soloway is helming the film from a script by Tasha Huo, the writer behind Netflix's upcoming Tomb Raider animated series. John-Kamen's casting marks a crucial development for a production that's been in the works on some level or another for more than a decade, setting the wheels in motion for the first Red Sonja feature film since Brigitte Nielsen played the character in 1985.

Created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith in the 1970s as a Marvel Comics adaptation of several characters in Robert E. Howard's Conan stories, Sonja has led a rich life on the page over the course of nearly five decades. Though she began her life at Marvel, she's spent the last 15 years over at Dynamite Entertainment, where creators like Gail Simone and Mark Russell have continued to breathe new life into Sonja and her supporting cast. The upcoming movie, which hails from Millennium Films, will be based on Dynamite's version of the character and feature Dynamite Entertainment's involvement.

The casting is a major coup for John-Kamen in what's become a string of increasingly prominent genre roles. After landing the lead in Killjoys, she went on to appear in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One and land a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost, which might still lead to future projects in that world. She also just wrapped production on the much-anticipated Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, in which she was cast as Jill Valentine. Now, she gets to play an updated version of one of the most recognizable fantasy characters in the world.

Red Sonja does not yet have a release date.