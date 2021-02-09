Every movie and TV show set in the bloody Hannibal Lecter universe, ranked

"This is my design."

Will Graham’s signature catchphrase in this cult favorite might as well serve as both the series and its showrunner’s mantra. Writer and showrunner Bryan Fuller somehow pulled off the near-impossible with his bloody, stylized, and emotionally gripping adaptation of Harris’ works: He revitalized a then-tainted IP in a way that honored what came before while carving his own inspired and inventive take that was unlike anything audiences had seen.

The fact that Fuller pulled all this off with an R-rated franchise, on network television, is even more impressive. The NBC series’ first two seasons are its best, while its third and (for now) final season was marred by uneven patches in the complicated and gory relationship between profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Dr. Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Due to complicated rights issues, Hannibal could not feature the Clarice Starling character (though Fuller did a version of her with a brief storyline involving Veep’s Anna Chlumsky as a newbie agent). But Hannibal the series proved that it didn’t need Clarice or The Silence of the Lambs to be successful. By grounding the story in the violent and increasingly tragic codependency between Will and Hannibal, Fuller executes a “greatest hits” of sorts from Hannibal Lecter’s catalog — one full of bold choices that its stars are more than game for.

By the end of the series' frustratingly short run, it had become one of the most artistically uncompromised shows in television history. Instead of being a bloodier, sleeker CSI, this procedural doubled down on feature film-quality visuals and macabre viscera; a show featuring characters that broke your heart as often as it presented some of those characters eating actual hearts. Equal parts gorgeous and unsettling, abstract and vivid, Hannibal is a near-hypnotic, horrifying ode to the works of Thomas Harris. One that left the airwaves with plenty of story left to tell. Hopefully, one day, it will get the chance to tell them.