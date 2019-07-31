Latest Stories

Cameron Cuffe
Tag: Videos
Krypton's Cameron Cuffe on the best Superman stories
XX-2017-poster
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Female-made horror anthology XX is getting a TV spinoff
Riot Girls D9_1511
Tag: Fangrrls
Riot Girls director Jovanka Vuckovic talks representation and revolt
godzillaCriterionHero
Tag: Movies
Unpacking the most special of the Godzilla Criterion box set's special features

Happy Birthday Harry Potter! | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Features

Happy Birthday, Harry Potter!

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 31, 2019

If you were a Potterhead walking the streets on Harry Potter's (and J.K. Rowling's!) birthday and were randomly asked to be in the SYFY WIRE choir to sing to him for his big day, would you?

Just about everyone we asked at Wizarding World in Universal Studios Orlando did. Really, it doesn't take much to find a willing wannabe wizard. Just ask any Muggle waving a magic wand or wearing full Hogwarts regalia — or anything in between.

More Original Video

Wil Wheaton in Star Trek The Next Generation
Sen. Cory Booker, Star Trek TNG fanatic, wants justice for Wesley Crusher
Picard face CBS star trek patrick steweart trailer
SDCC 2019: Breaking down the Star Trek: Picard trailer

If someone is wandering around Wizarding World, that should be enough to qualify for our impromptu choir. The only thing missing is Professor Flitwick. Oh yeah, and that unforgettable cake on which Hagrid so endearingly misspelled "Happy Birthday Harry." He tried.

Bizarre things have always happened on Harry's birthdays. Imagine turning 11 and having owls swarm your house, then being forcibly relocated to a remote island only to have a huge bearded wizard on a motorcycle crash your nonexistent party. Not to mention put a pig's tail on your swine of a cousin, who totally deserved it. Then you find out you're a wizard, get invited to an exclusive wizarding school in some unknown place, and get a whole cake to yourself. Sounds like the best birthday ever to us.

 

That birthday could have some competition from the year Ron Weasley came to rescue Harry in his dad's flying car when he should have been blowing out one more candle on his cake.

We got wizards and Muggles of all ages to wish what Hagrid called a "Happee Birthdae" to the magical boy who would go on to ... no spoilers in case you just decided this wizarding stuff is worth getting into. It's not a symphony, but they were magically on key.

Watch the video if you have no floo powder and can't ride a broom but still virtually want to go to Diagon Alley for a couple of minutes!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: Wizarding World

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: