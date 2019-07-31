If you were a Potterhead walking the streets on Harry Potter's (and J.K. Rowling's!) birthday and were randomly asked to be in the SYFY WIRE choir to sing to him for his big day, would you?

Just about everyone we asked at Wizarding World in Universal Studios Orlando did. Really, it doesn't take much to find a willing wannabe wizard. Just ask any Muggle waving a magic wand or wearing full Hogwarts regalia — or anything in between.

If someone is wandering around Wizarding World, that should be enough to qualify for our impromptu choir. The only thing missing is Professor Flitwick. Oh yeah, and that unforgettable cake on which Hagrid so endearingly misspelled "Happy Birthday Harry." He tried.

Bizarre things have always happened on Harry's birthdays. Imagine turning 11 and having owls swarm your house, then being forcibly relocated to a remote island only to have a huge bearded wizard on a motorcycle crash your nonexistent party. Not to mention put a pig's tail on your swine of a cousin, who totally deserved it. Then you find out you're a wizard, get invited to an exclusive wizarding school in some unknown place, and get a whole cake to yourself. Sounds like the best birthday ever to us.

Video of Happy Birthday Harry Potter! | SYFY WIRE

That birthday could have some competition from the year Ron Weasley came to rescue Harry in his dad's flying car when he should have been blowing out one more candle on his cake.

We got wizards and Muggles of all ages to wish what Hagrid called a "Happee Birthdae" to the magical boy who would go on to ... no spoilers in case you just decided this wizarding stuff is worth getting into. It's not a symphony, but they were magically on key.

Watch the video if you have no floo powder and can't ride a broom but still virtually want to go to Diagon Alley for a couple of minutes!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.