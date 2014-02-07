Latest Stories

Cross-sections of various micrometeorites show different grain and mineral structures. Credit: Wikipedia / S. Taylor / Shaw Street
Tag: Science
Can you really find micrometeorites in your gutter? Well…
Kevin Feige
Tag: Movies
Kevin Feige teases MCU future for The Mandarin and more in Reddit AMA
Picard Star Trek The Next Generation
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Star Trek: Picard officially titled; Miracle Workers medievally renewed for Season 2
Game of Thrones Lena Headey Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Tag: TV
Lannister lovers Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau bid farewell to Game of Thrones
jules_verne.jpg

Happy Birthday, Jules Verne: 70 years of fantastic comic-book classics

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Feb 7, 2014

Saturday marks the birthday of the man most consider to be the Father of Science Fiction -- the famed French poet, novelist and playwright Jules Gabriel Verne.  Born on Feb. 8, 1828, Verne ushered in the age of imagination with his legendary works 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, From the Earth to the Moon, Around the World in 80 Days and Journey to the Center of the Earth. 

These Voyages Extraordinaires were a series of fanciful adventure yarns incorporating modern industrial technology, meticulous research, wild scientific concepts and an indomitable spirit of discovery.  The former lawyer enjoyed wide popular appeal during his lifetime and is now the most translated author on the planet after some bard named William Shakespeare.  The entire steampunk sci-fi subculture of anime, literature, comics and cosplay is inspired and derived from Verne's (and H.G. Wells') revolutionary literature.  Stricken with diabetes and deteriorating health, Verne died at the age of 77 on March 24, 1905, in his home in Amiens, France.

Here's a generous gallery of 21 comic-book covers featuring the sensational stories of Jules Verne. 

Light a candle, make a wish and have a look ...

 

dell-mysterious-isle-issue-1.jpg
851709.jpg
casa_0.jpg
1976+MCC+04_cc_CLCen_HK.jpg
jv29_0.jpg
4650809268_df75da3838_z.jpg
Cover.jpg
cesar.jpg
1081427.jpg
FC1213.jpg
MasteroftheWorld.jpg
twenty2.jpg
CC_No_28_Michael_Strogoff.jpg
1072599.jpg
1072261.jpg
jv27.jpg
1947.jpg
849281.jpg
journy1.jpg
twenty1.jpg
3094432.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comics
Tag: Jules Verne

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: