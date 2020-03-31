Latest Stories

Venom: First Host
Tag: Fangrrls
Venom's guide to parenting
Batman #94 - (W) James Tynion IV (A) Guillem March (CA) Francesco Mattina
Tag: Comics
James Tynion IV breaks down Punchline, the Designer's video game origins, and 'Joker War'
AMC theaters
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: AMC hopes to reopen in June; Spielberg movie club; fan-made Lando trilogy
Catwoman: Her Sister's Keeper
Tag: Fangrrls
Catwoman and the case for decriminalization of sex work
Birds of Prey
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros.
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Here's how Birds of Prey brought Harley Quinn's hyena to life

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 31, 2020

One of the most striking, fun, comic-accurate pieces of Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was Harley's adorable pet hyena, Bruce. Yes, he's named after that hunky Wayne guy and no, he's certainly not a real-life hyena. That doesn't mean the production didn't look into getting one, though. In fact, it almost happened. In a special feature on the Birds of Prey digital release, star Margot Robbie, director Cathy Yan, and more discussed all the work that went into bringing Harley's pet to life on the big screen.

Basically, it was a lot of CG on top of a lovely German Shepard. But that only manifested as a back-up plan after the team exhausted their attempts to make a real hyena work. "It was the biggest conundrum we had: how do we shoot these scenes with the hyena," Robbie said. The crew "met up with some animal trainers that actually had a hyena," visual effects supervisor Greg Steele said, which is where they "learned how dangerous it would be to actually have on set."

More Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey roller derby
Margot Robbie rolled with actual roller-derby pros for Birds of Prey role
George R.R. Martin
WIRE Buzz: George R.R. Martin isolating in Westeros; Birds of Prey flying to VOD; more

"If this hyena touches anything, it considers it to be his," Robbie said. "So we're like, 'Ok can he sit on a couch?' and they're like 'Yes, but then it's his couch. He will eat it and if someone tries to take him away from it, then he'll eat you.'" Yikes. Ok, no a real hyena is a no-go - especially if this is how a TRAINED one operates on set. Talk about a diva. So then what? 

"Margot and Cathy were saying 'We want to be able to touch it and interact with it,' because they wanted to build the relationship," said Steele. "It wasn't just 'Hey, there's a hyena,' she wanted to stroke his face." A fully CG creation was tough because there needed to be a tangible element. So, they settled on a dog. A big dog. The German Shepard would be the basis of the pet, which a CG hyena could be draped over. 

"Once those shots were selected that would have Bruce in them," explained visual effects producer Annemarie Griggs, "Those plates were turned over to [VFX house Weta Digital], and Weta would begin by tracking in the CG model that they'd already created, so that his movements matched the movements of our stand-in German Shepard." No wonder that hyena looked so cuddly! Just don't try this at home...even if you're going through a bad breakup.

Birds of Prey is out on home release now.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Birds of Prey
Tag: Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Tag: Harley Quinn

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker