Harley Quinn's DC Universe animated series drops mayhem-filled full trailer

It's a good time to be a Harley Quinn fan. In addition to all the comic book fun she's having at the moment, she's starring in Birds of Prey early next year, and in just a few weeks her brand-new DC Universe animated series is launching. Now, a full trailer for that series is here to lure us in with mayhem, swearing, and talking plants.

Harley Quinn follows the title character (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) as she comes to a challenging realization: The Joker (Alan Tudyk) will never love her as much as he loves Batman (Diedrich Bader). After Mr. J leaves her to be cannon fodder for The Dark Knight, Harley finally decides she's done with him, and instead goes to live with her best friend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), who's all about empowering Harley to succeed on her own terms. With nothing to lose and a spiffy new outfit (complete with a baseball bat that she's very good with), Harley sets out to recruit her own team of supervillains and earn enough of a reputation to gain entry into the prestigious Legion of Doom.

Video of Harley Quinn | A DC Universe Original | Premieres Nov. 29 | TV-MA

The (definitely NSFW) full trailer — set to a remix of Aretha Franklin's "Think" just to make sure you get the idea — leans heavily into the idea that Harley is determined to outgrow her ex while making some new friends along the way. It's also absolutely packed with laughs, from Bane commenting on the nature of HPV to a talking plant explaining to Harley that she doesn't have it as bad as she thinks. Throw in Harley bashing Joker Gang goons with her bat and stealing the Batmobile, and you've got a show that's as much about comic book insanity as it is about meta humor.

After wowing audiences with screenings at both San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con earlier this year, the rest of us will finally get to see what Harley Quinn has to offers when it premieres on DC Universe November 29. In other words, this holiday season, give thanks for Harley.