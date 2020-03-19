WIRE Buzz: Harley Quinn, What We Do in the Shadows S2 trailers; Jumanji follow-up(?)

Harley Quinn dropped more F-bombs than a Tarantino film over the course of its first animated season at DC Universe, so of course its second season had to double down on the madness. SYFY WIRE got to sneak a peek at the season — watching the entire first episode at C2E2 earlier this year — and can confirm that the violence and profanity have only escalated since Gotham got kicked out of the United States.

The show's 13 new episodes recently got a fun teaser that shows off the return of Kaley Cuoco's Harley, Lake Bell's Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk's Clayface, Tony Hale's Dr. Psycho, and Ron Funches' King Shark — basically whatever the opposite of a supervillain dream team would be. Harley's squad has some serious hardships to face in S2 — including an Injustice League that's not very welcoming and some new foes like Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan) and Mr. Freeze (Alfred Molina).

Check it out:

Video of Watch Harley Quinn | Season 2 Full Trailer | DC Universe | TV-MA

Yes, Harley and Ivy are finally holding hands in this trailer -- after a full season of developing their best friendship into something more ... that fans were wanting from the very beginning.

Harley Quinn starts bashing heads once again when its second season starts on April 3.

Next, only a few days after dropping its first clip, What We Do in the Shadows' second season has dropped its full trailer for the vampire mockumentary show's return to FX.

When last fans left the series, Nandor (Kayvan Novak)'s familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), finds out he has a far deeper connection with the vampiric roommates he serves than previously believed. That might put Nandor -- and his vampire roommates (played by Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch) in some serious danger. Expect some more undead hilarity, blood, and cameos from this season -- all teased in the first trailer.

Take a look:

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Season 2: Official Trailer [HD] | FX

With 10 new episodes — only some focused on whatever a "Superb Owl party" is and/or an open mic night — the show has plenty of chances to explore new facets of human life for the vampires to struggle with. As a bonus, Craig Robinson and Haley Joel Osment show up as just a taste of what's to come for the show that's already made a name for itself in the guest star department.

What We Do in the Shadows rises again on April 15.

Finally, Jumanji fans probably aren't too worried about The Next Level being the last they've seen of the updated avatar-based, "sucked into the game" series, since the film was a hit with audiences and critics alike, but now they've got some official confirmation from the top that the franchise is looking forward.

Speaking to io9, director Jake Kasdan (who did both Welcome to the Jungle and its follow-up) explained that any third film in the updated series was teased in The Next Level's mid-credits scene (which featured ostriches from the game gallivanting about the real world) -- though there's still plenty that needs to be done to put any sequel together.

“It’s not random and it felt like the appropriate expansion of that story. Like the movie you would want to see. Or that I would want to see. Or a part of the movie that I would want to see,” Kasdan said of the scene. “It feels [like] something you’d want to see. But we certainly didn’t have the whole thing figured out. We have fragments, but we’re just now starting the conversation about what that could actually look like.”

These films took the Robin Williams classic and expanded it to a new generation (full of new technology) as kids were sucked into a video game where they controlled characters played by Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Karen Gillan. The Next Level took it one step further, adding a pair of Dannys (Glover and DeVito) to the fun.

Jumanji: The Next Level is out on home release now.