Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, and more! What we're excited to see in 2020

There are only a few days remaining in 2019, a year that gave us the end of Game of Thrones, a Star Wars finale with The Rise of Skywalker, a Joker solo flick, and the new box office king, Avengers: Endgame. What could possibly follow those in 2020? Quite a lot, actually. The great thing about being a sci-fi, comic book, and fantasy fan is that there's always something new on the horizon, and we won't have to wait long for a new superhero film in 2020.

In February, Margot Robbie is reprising her role as Harley Quinn in the Birds of Prey movie. You know, the one with the improbably long subtitle: "and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn." Let's face it, this is basically a Harley film with a few of her new friends, and we’re on board for that! Harley has grown far beyond her role as the Joker’s right-hand girl and become a true star.

Of course, we can't forget about our queen! Gal Gadot's Amazon warrior is coming back to the big screen in June in Wonder Woman 1984. Everything we've seen so far has us excited about Diana's adventure in the past. It's the '80s superhero movie we never knew we wanted until now.

Within the realm of television, Patrick Stewart's upcoming CBS All Access series, Star Trek: Picard, makes us want to engage! It's been nearly two decades since the crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation got their due. Picard isn't a full on TNG sequel series, but it looks incredible so far.

