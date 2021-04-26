Harrison Ford dug up ruthless, decades-old 'Blade Runner' studio notes during last night's Oscars

We've seen things you people wouldn't believe... like Harrison Ford dredging up 39-year-old editorial notes for Ridley Scott's Blade Runner. That's exactly what happened during last night's Oscars ceremony when Ford took the stage to present the award for Best Editing, which ended up going to Mikkel E. G. Nielsen for The Sound of Metal.

"I wanna share some notes, some editorial suggestions that were prepared after the screening of a movie I was in," the actor said in his usual gruff drawl. He didn't immediately give away the title, but the answer was pretty clear once he mentioned "Deckard" — the surname of Ford's android-hunting character in the film. "These notes can help us understand why the editing process can often get a little complicated," Ford added. He didn't specify who provided the various critiques, but they were probably from the producers and/or studio.

While rather scathing, the feedback was also pretty hilarious: "Opening too choppy. Why is this voiceover track so terrible? He sounds drugged. Were they all on drugs? Deckard at the piano is interminable. Flashback dialogue is confusing. Is he listening to a tape? Why do we need the third cut to the eggs? The synagogue music is awful on the street, we've gotta use Vangelis [who did end up as composer]. Up to Zora's death, the movie is deadly dull. This movie gets worse every screening."

Watch below:

Well, now it's not hard to see why several cuts of the movie exist. It also goes to show you that criticism is subjective and not always valid.

Released on June 25, 1982, Blade Runner was a critical and box office failure upon its original debut. Like another movie released that same weekend — John Carpenter's The Thing — it would be several years before Ridley Scott's influential neo-noir was regarded as the cinematic classic it is today. Sadly, Blade Runner and The Thing were no box office match for a more upbeat sci-fi outing that dropped in theaters two weeks beforehand: Steven Spielberg's E.T.

