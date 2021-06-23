Harrison Ford injures shoulder while prepping for 'Indiana Jones 5' fight scene

"It's not the years, honey. It's the mileage..."

Harrison Ford has injured his shoulder while preparing to shoot a fight sequence for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, a rep for Disney confirms to SYFY WIRE.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," said a Disney spokesperson. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks." (Deadline first reported the news.)

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Ford's publicist for comment.

As Deadline points out, this isn't Ford's first injury on a major Lucasfilm project. The 78-year-old actor previously broke his leg in while shooting a scene on the Millennium Falcon for Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in the summer of 2014.

Filming for the long-awaited blockbuster, which opens next summer, kicked off in the U.K. earlier this month, with James Mangold (Logan) in the director's chair. Indy 5 will be the first entry in the globe-trotting franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who is still attached to the project as an executive producer alongside Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, and Simon Emanuel.

John Williams is returning to score the movie, which co-stars Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther).

"Like in all my work, I'm always trying to find an emotional center to operate from," Mangold explained of his approach last year. "With any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it ... So, you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered."

Currently, Indiana Jones 5 is slated to bullwhip its way into theaters on July 29, 2022.