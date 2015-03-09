Latest Stories

NASA screengrab of black hole
Harrison Ford's latest plane crash could get him grounded by movie insurers

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 9, 2015

The entire Internet experienced a collective gasp last week when Harrison Ford crash-landed a plane and miraculously walked away with mostly moderate injuries (he’s expected to make a full recovery) — but it sounds like that near miss could have him grounded for the near future.

Ford, 72, crash-landed a vintage World War II plane at a California golf course late last week, and the Los Angeles Times chatted with some professional insurers to get their take on the situation. Ford just finished shooting on the sure-to-be uber-blockbuster Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which attaches a certain (very large) monetary value to his continued existence. He’s also set to return in Ridley Scott’s long-awaited Blade Runner sequel.

It’s obviously a bit dark to be talking about the effect a tragedy could have on a film, but hey, that’s all part of Hollywood. According to the experts consulted, it sounds extremely possible that insurance issues could make sure Ford stays on the ground and outside the pilot’s seat for the foreseeable future. For the record: The latest incident represented Ford’s third crash as a pilot.

Looking toward whatever film Ford takes on next (be it Blade Runner 2, Indiana Jones: Revenge of the Fridge, etc.), the experts said underwriters are likely to “closely scrutinize” his flying hobby before ensuring the next project. Here are some excerpts from the industry folks consulted:

Los Angeles-based risk management consultant Angela Plasschaert: “It will be stipulated in bold, black ink that he won't be able to fly while he's on the set. There wouldn't be a sane person on the planet that would want to write that policy.”

Randle Frankel of Frankel & Associates, an L.A.-based insurance firm: “If I was the underwriter, I would definitely look at the whole situation before deciding whether or not I was going to entertain the risk.”

It’s not terribly often that a star passes away while shooting a film, but sadly, it does happen. Paul Walker’s tragic passing while filming the latest Fast & Furious sequel is one of the most prominent examples in recent memory. Considering flying a plane isn’t the safest hobby in the world, it makes sense that that’d be on the list of no-nos moving forward.

(Via Los Angeles Times)

