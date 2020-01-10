Latest Stories

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Retaliation
Tag: Movies
G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes kicks off Japanese side of production, reveals official logo
Harry Hains Getty
Tag: TV
Harry Hains, actor in American Horror Story and The OA, dies at 27
southland-tales-cars
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: Those cars that hook up in Southland Tales
ancient brain
Tag: Science
2,600-year-old human brain is so well preserved it could almost be a horror movie prop
Harry Hains Getty
More info i
Source: Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Harry Hains, actor in American Horror Story and The OA, dies at 27

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jan 10, 2020

Actor Harry Hains, whose roles included appearances on American Horror Story: Hotel's fifth-season episode "Devil's Night" and The OA's second-season episode "Angel of Death," has died at age 27.

Hains' mother, actress Jane Badler (V: The Series, Mission: Impossible), announced the news on her Instagram.

"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," Badler wrote. "A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

Back in October, Badler had posted a throwback photo of her children, as she reflected on motherhood:

The young actor and model also appeared in such genre fare as A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return and was scheduled to appear in an upcoming horror film titled Klowns, among many other projects, according to his IMDb page.

Hains was also a musician, performing under the name ANTIBOY. Hains described ANTIBOY as "a trans human/android from a future in which all social constructs - including gender, sexuality, and race - have been destroyed." Attitude Magazine named Hains one of its rising stars:

A memorial service for Hains will be held on Jan. 12 at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Harry Hains
Tag: American Horror Story
Tag: The OA
Tag: Jane Badler

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker