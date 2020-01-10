Harry Hains, actor in American Horror Story and The OA, dies at 27

Actor Harry Hains, whose roles included appearances on American Horror Story: Hotel's fifth-season episode "Devil's Night" and The OA's second-season episode "Angel of Death," has died at age 27.

Hains' mother, actress Jane Badler (V: The Series, Mission: Impossible), announced the news on her Instagram.

"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," Badler wrote. "A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

Back in October, Badler had posted a throwback photo of her children, as she reflected on motherhood:

The young actor and model also appeared in such genre fare as A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return and was scheduled to appear in an upcoming horror film titled Klowns, among many other projects, according to his IMDb page.

Hains was also a musician, performing under the name ANTIBOY. Hains described ANTIBOY as "a trans human/android from a future in which all social constructs - including gender, sexuality, and race - have been destroyed." Attitude Magazine named Hains one of its rising stars:

A memorial service for Hains will be held on Jan. 12 at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles.