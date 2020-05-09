Latest Stories

Credit: Warner Bros.
Tom Felton was virtually sorted into Hufflepuff and the Draco Malfoy actor is not happy about it

Josh Weiss
May 9, 2020
After playing the character Draco Malfoy across eight Harry Potter films, actor Tom Felton recently discovered that he was not a Slytherin at heart. According to his official "Wizarding Passport" from the Wizarding World website, Felton is actually a Hufflepuff. As we speak, Draco's authoritarian father, Lucius Malfoy, is writing a strongly worded letter to the Hogwarts board of governors.

"A sad day....on so many levels," wrote Felton on Instagram, using the #harrypotterathome hashtag.

It certainly is a tragic turn of events for a member of such a respected pure-blood family. As CinemaBlend points out, Felton's sorting is extremely ironic when you consider that one of Draco's initial lines of dialogue in the first book is: "Imagine being in Hufflepuff. I think I'd leave, wouldn't you?"

Being a Hufflepuff isn't all bad. The Hogwarts house gets a lot of flack, but it's turned out some incredible witches and wizards, like Pomona Sprout, Nymphadora Tonks, Cedric Diggory, and Newt Scamander. More importantly, Helga Hufflepuff was probably the chillest of all four Hogwarts founders, favoring the virtues of equality and fairness above all else. Compared to her outlook on the world, the clashing ideologies of Godric Gryffindor and Salazar Slytherin seem petty and small. 

Oh, and did we mention that the house common room is right by the school kitchens? Yeah, Hufflepuff students can get snacks whenever they want, so lay off them or they'll get you blacklisted by the house elves.

Launched in early April, "Harry Potter at Home" is a virtual campaign to keep fans magically entertained while they shelter in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. A comprehensive digital hub of reading material and activities related to the series can be found here. Several days after the initiative was announced, Potter author J.K. Rowling revealed via Twitter that she experienced COVID-19 symptoms but recovered after a fortnight.

Earlier this week, Daniel Radcliffe was confirmed for an ensemble reading of Sorcerer's Stone, along with numerous other celebrities, like Eddie Redmayne, Noma Dumezweni, and Dakota Fanning.

Recently chatting with SYFY WIRE, Jason Isaacs broke down his take on what happened to the Malfoy family (and particularly his character, Lucius) after the events of Deathly Hallows.

