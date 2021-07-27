Happy Birthday, Mr. Potter! How to watch SYFY's Harry Potter birthday marathon

The Boy Who Lived’s birthday, July 31, 1980, has been revered by Harry Potter fans for decades now. And if Mr. Potter were living in our world in 2021, he’d be turning 41 years old this Saturday. Of course, SYFY will also be celebrating Harry Potter all year 'round in the lead-up to the 20th anniversary of the premiere of 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, but to help life-long Potter fans celebrate this weekend in particular, SYFY is running a two-day Harry Potter marathon.

Starting on Friday, July 30, at 12:30 p.m. ET with Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the marathon will run until 11 p.m. (with a small break for a new episode of SurrealEstate at 10 p.m.) when Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone starts. Fittingly enough, Sorcerer’s Stone will start promptly on SYFY at 11 p.m. ET, putting the moment of Harry’s first onscreen birthday with the dust cake and everything right around the first few minutes of his actual birthday.

Then, on the day of, July 31, you’ll get the following schedule:

8:30 a.m. ET: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

11:30 a.m. ET: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

3 p.m. ET: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

7 p.m. ET: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

10 p.m. ET: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

You can check out the full marathon schedule on SYFY.com and watch any of the Potter movies at any time by checking them out on Peacock.

SYFY and Peacock are both properties of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.