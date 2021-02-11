Accio binge-watch! All the Harry Potter movies are now available to stream on Peacock

To our new Potterheads, welcome, and to our old Potterheads, welcome back! All eight Harry Potter films have now arrived on Peacock via Flood Powder and are now available to stream for your viewing pleasure. You'll be happy to know that the Ministry of Magic has zero restrictions on how many of them you can watch in one sitting. So, why not hop aboard that flying motorcycle, break out a bar of your favorite bar of Honeydukes chocolate and relive the *ahem* magical saga of J.K. Rowling's boy wizard during his years of education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry?

Cheer as Harry thwarts Lord Voldemort from acquiring the Sorcerer's Stone in the first movie, bawl your eyes out when Sirius Black is killed in Order of the Phoenix, try to guess where Snape's loyalties lie, or simply bask in the awkwardness of teen angst as our heroes navigate the tribulations of teenage romance in Half-Blood Prince. Oh, to be young and feel love's keen sting! Or maybe you're like Rubeus Hagrid (played by Robbie Coltrane) and have an affinity for all magical creatures (especially for bloodthirsty monsters). Whatever you're into, there's a little something for everyone.

Released between 2001 and 2011, the Harry Potter movies brought in over $9 billion at the global box office. For all those years, the three main protagonists — Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley — were portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, respectively. Chatting with SYFY WIRE last summer, James and Oliver Phelps (real-world siblings known for playing Ron's twin brothers, Fred and George) conjured up some fond memories from their time spent in the Wizarding World. For instance, they were big fans of the Quality Quidditch Supplies storefront, as they shared their thoughts on a new and highly detailed LEGO set for the wizarding shopping district known as Diagon Alley.

"Although we never actually filmed in there, especially on the second movie, when we were filming in Flourish & Blotts, there’d be so many members of the cast and crew setting up — we would just get out of the way," they remembered. "So, we’d go into the Quidditch shop, it would be a fully dressed set, and we’d literally be playing around with the Bludgers, with the Quaffles, and just having fun."

The series was also notable for starring some of the most acclaimed British actors of our time, including Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Maggie Smith, Gary Oldman, Emma Thompson, Warwick Davis, Alan Rickman, Brendan Gleeson David Thewlis, Ralph Fiennes, Bill Nighy, and Timothy Spall.

The full list of films is as follows:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001; directed by Chris Columbus)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002; directed by Chris Columbus)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004; directed by Alfonso Cuarón)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005; directed by Mike Newell)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007; directed by David Yates)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009; directed by David Yates)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010; directed by David Yates)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011; directed by David Yates)